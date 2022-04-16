Left Menu

2 boys killed in road accident

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:43 IST
2 boys killed in road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers were killed after their speeding motorcycle hit an electric pole at Kadma-Sonari Link road here on Saturday evening, police said.

Prasanjeet Ganguli (16) and Vishal Gope (17) were killed on the spot, the police said.

Both were students of Class 10 in a school in the Kadma area.

One of the victims, who was driving the motorcycle, lost control over the speeding vehicle and it hit the electric pole, Officer-in-charge of Kadma police station, Manoj Thakur said.

They were rushed to Tata Main Hospital immediately but were declared brought dead.

The police officer said both the victims were not wearing helmet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global
4
Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022