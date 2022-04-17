Left Menu

Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, no injuries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 10:28 IST
Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, no injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall Sunday morning, officials said.

No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, he said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

It is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997 had killed 59 people and injured over 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022