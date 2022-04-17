Left Menu

Father, minor son killed in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his 10-year-old son were killed when their motorcycle was crushed under a mini-truck that had overturned in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday evening on Gangoh-Nanauta road under Gangoh police station limit.

The driver of the mini-truck lost control over his vehicle while trying to move ahead of the motorcycle and overturned on it. Four motorcycle riders were crushed under the mini-truck.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said that Sundarlal (42) and his son Vats died on the spot, while his wife Usha and another son have been hospitalised and are in a critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

