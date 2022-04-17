Left Menu

Boating in city tank soon

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:48 IST
Boating in city tank soon
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) would soon begin boating facility at Valankulam here, State Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan said on Sunday.

The tank on the bypass road in the heart of the city was developed by the TTDC as part of the smart city project To attract more number of tourists, TTDC.surveyed Valankulam and Peeriyakulam tanks in the city for boating and chose Valankulam, the Minister told reporters.

Stating that the tourism in Tamil Nadu was picking up fast after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said tourists were now preferring hilly regions due to the summer season.

Earlier, he unveiled paintings of traditional dance, art and culture. Paintings would adorn railway stations and airports in Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchy and Thoothukodi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022