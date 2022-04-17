Left Menu

Hong Kong bans AI flights till April 24 after 3 passengers found COVID-infected

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:53 IST
Hong Kong bans AI flights till April 24 after 3 passengers found COVID-infected
  • Country:
  • India

Hong Kong has banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival on Saturday, a senior government official has said.| Passengers, | said.| Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government, said.| Passengers, the official on Sunday.

Moreover, all international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport premises in Hong Kong.

''The three passengers on Air India's AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival,'' the official said.| Passengers,

Air India flights from New Delhi and Kolkata have been banned till April 24 by the Hong Kong government, the official added.

Air India did not respond to the PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

Regular international flights resumed in India on March 27 after a two years’ hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
4
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022