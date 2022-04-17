CII, sports associations condole death of The Sanmar Group Chairman N Sankar

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI): Confederation of Indian Industry (southern region) on Sunday said the country has lost one of the doyens of the business with the death of The Sanmar Group Chairman N Sankar.

Chairperson of the CII-southern region Suchitra Ella said the group, with its strong presence in diverse industrial sectors, has contributed to the growth of the manufacturing in the South, Tamil Nadu in particular.

''One of the tallest business leaders and the architect of The Sanmar Group has passed away from our midst and India has lost one of the doyens of the business'', she said in a press release.

The passing away of Sankar would be a great loss to the industry, she said.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said Sankar was an ''astute administrator and a visionary''. His demise is a huge loss to Indian cricket, especially Tamil Nadu. His contribution to development of cricket and cricketers would be remembered for long, TNCA honorary secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.

Sankar was a well-known industrialist and a great patron of sport, he added. ''During the term of Sankar as its president between 1989 and 1994, the association was on a new path with his broad vision for growth,'' Tamil Nadu Tennis Association said in a press release.

''TNTA's activities since his period grew and saw the conduct of ATP event Chennai Open, support of players. He will be missed,'' the association said.

Sankar (77) passed away here today following a brief illness.

