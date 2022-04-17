J’khand: Ropeway site sealed ahead of probe into cable car tragedy

The Deoghar administration in Jharkhand has sealed the ropeway site at Tirkut Hills, where three people were recently killed following a cable car tragedy, officials said on Sunday.

It has also asked Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd (DRIL) to maintain status quo of the place ahead of the start of a probe into the accident.

CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep vigil on the site, officials said.

Three people lost their lives in the ropeway accident at Trikut Hills, around 20 km from the temple town of Baidyanath Dham.

All other 60 tourists, who were stranded for hours, after the ropeway malfunction, were safely evacuated in a marathon rescue operation.

Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), Deoghar, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, told PTI, “A status quo order has been issued in a bid to avoid any tampering with objects before the investigation takes place.'' DRIL General Manager Mahesh Mehto said the ropeway site, where machineries are stationed, has been sealed.

