MP: 20 injured as bus overturns

At least 20 members of a marriage party were injured on Monday when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and toppled on the KhuriaRahatgarh road in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.Of the 20 injured passengers, 14 sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from a hospital while six others are being treated, Khuria Rural police station inspector Shailendra Singh Rajawat told PTI over the phone. He said the driver of the bus fled the spot after the accident.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 18-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 20 members of a marriage party were injured on Monday when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and toppled on the Khuria–Rahatgarh road in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Of the 20 injured passengers, 14 sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from a hospital while six others are being treated, Khuria (Rural) police station inspector Shailendra Singh Rajawat told PTI over the phone. As per the preliminary information, the bus driver dozed off while driving on the Khuria-Rahatgarh Road, about 60 km from the Sagar district headquarters, leading to the accident.

The police officer said that all the victims were members of a marriage party who were returning to Kisli from the Bhusa area. He said the driver of the bus fled the spot after the accident. A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

