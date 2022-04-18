Left Menu

Infosys shares tumble over 7 pc; mcap tanks Rs 53,509.71 cr post earnings

It finally settled at Rs 1,621.45 apiece, lower by 7.27 per cent.On the NSE, it plunged 7.22 per cent to settle at Rs 1,622.30 apiece.The companys market valuation eroded by Rs 53,509.71 crore to Rs 6,82,101.64 crore on the BSE.Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:56 IST
Infosys shares tumble over 7 pc; mcap tanks Rs 53,509.71 cr post earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Infosys tanked over 7 per cent on Monday, wiping out Rs 53,509.71 crore from its market valuation, after the company's March quarter earnings report came in below expectations.

The stock tumbled 8.95 per cent to Rs 1,592.05 during the day on the BSE. It finally settled at Rs 1,621.45 apiece, lower by 7.27 per cent.

On the NSE, it plunged 7.22 per cent to settle at Rs 1,622.30 apiece.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 53,509.71 crore to Rs 6,82,101.64 crore on the BSE.

''Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down,'' V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent rise in March quarter net profit. The software services major saw its net profit surge to Rs 5,686 crore and projected a 13-15 per cent revenue growth in the financial year that began on April 1, 2022 on the back of a ''strong demand environment'' and ''robust deal pipeline''.

While the Q4 results scorecard reflects a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit, the numbers are 2 per cent lower than the December quarter.

On why the Q4 numbers have trailed the street's expectations, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, on Wednesday, said that while there has been a strong volume growth in the quarter, there was an issue with a client related to a contract situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022