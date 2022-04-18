LEXUS OPENS A NEW LUXURIOUS GUEST EXPERIENCE CENTRE IN CHENNAI

CHENNAI, India, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus India announced the opening of its new and opulent, 6th Guest Experience Centre (GEC) at Ambattur Industrial estate, Chennai; aimed at making the Lexus experience more incredible and unique for its discerning guests. In addition to Chennai, Lexus has its GECs in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad and recently opened in Chandigarh.

All Lexus GECs are aimed at bringing together the Japanese philosophy of 'Omotenashi' meaning exceptional hospitality with the Indian spirit of 'Athithi Devo Bhava' to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them the amazing Lexus experience.

Located in the city of Chennai, the Lexus GEC takes its inspiration from the textile heritage of southern India. The GEC resonates with the duality of craftsmanship in cars as well as fabric. The Lexus car and the handloom weave share intricate commonalities in terms of fine craftsmanship, attention to detail, transience and celebration of art & lifestyle. This equivalence is the seed for the GEC and its unique relationship-building attribute.

The inspiration of the GEC is to weave symbolic and signature elements of Lexus, the Japanese ethos transience & minimalism with the South Indian Essence of celebration, craft, heritage, and beauty. Interweaving them, we intend to produce a unique and attractive design.

The Lexus GEC at Chennai is an amalgamation of elements that bring together a sense of modern yet culturally rich appeal. The GEC is made with elements of wood & fabric with a focus on the 5 senses of see, hear, smell, taste and touch that creates a warm and welcoming feeling to make guests feel at home. The Chennai GEC will also have an integrated service facility which will be the second of its kind after the recently opened Lexus GEC at Chandigarh.

During the opening, Mr. Lankalingam, MD of Lexus GEC in Chennai commented: ''We are very happy to bring Lexus closer to our discerning guests in this region with a strong commitment of delivering exceptional hospitality and providing amazing experiences throughout the Lexus ownership journey.'' Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, ''We have always believed in strengthening our relationships with our guests and we are elated to announce the opening of our newest Lexus GEC in Chennai. Having opened various facilities around the country, our newest GEC is a step closer to providing a luxurious experience and with our newest model, the Lexus NX350h, at the GEC. We look forward to welcoming many more of our guests to embark on a journey of luxury, novelty, and amazing experiences with Lexus.'' Lexus India will soon be expanding its network of Guest Experience Centres to Kochi. Lexus is also planning to open a Lexus Brand Experience Centre in Gurgaon, a ''Go to Home'' Lexus Lounge in Kerala and a Lexus Experience Centre on the virtual platform to move closer to it guests.

Towards the core thinking of crafting a better tomorrow, Lexus in India has a full range of environment friendly Hybrid electric vehicles that include the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 350h and the ES 300h.

ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

