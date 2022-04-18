Exports rise 37 pc to USD 18.8 bn during Apr 1-14

India's exports increased by 37.01 per cent to USD 18.79 billion during April 1-14 on the back of healthy growth in sectors like petroleum, gems and jewellery, according to a preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports during April 1-14, 2021, stood at USD 13.72 billion.

Imports during the period rose by 12.24 per cent to USD 25.84 billion, the data showed.

Imports excluding petroleum increased in the said period by 18.24 per cent against the same period of 2021-22.

While the total exports during 2021-22 increased to a record high of USD 419.65 billion, imports too soared to USD 611.89 billion, leaving a trade gap of USD 192.24 billion.

