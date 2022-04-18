Left Menu

Summit Digitel to offer tower sharing infrastructure services to Airtel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Digital infrastructure provider Summit Digitel on Monday announced a pact with Bharti Airtel under which the telecom operator will utilise Summit Digitel's tower infrastructure as part of its wireless network rollouts.

Connectivity would reinvent and redefine everything, from how businesses are operated to the way people stay connected, CEO of Summit Digitel Dhananjay Joshi said commenting on the agreement.

''It is our commitment to provide outstanding services to Airtel that result in uninterrupted service across the entire nation,'' Joshi added.

The financial details were not disclosed.

''We are pleased to partner with Summit Digitel and leverage their passive infrastructure as we expand our high-speed networks across the country,'' Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

''We look forward to a longstanding partnership with Summit Digitel,'' he added.

Summit manages over 1,51,000 active sites.

While providing pan-India coverage for 4G, the towers are strategically located for the implementation of 5G, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

