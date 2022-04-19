PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Asda's co-owner TDR Capital pegs valuation of its stake at about 1.7 bln euros https://on.ft.com/3OvOt9g - Whisky on the table as Boris Johnson heads to New Delhi https://on.ft.com/3K12hFm

- Gyms snap up prime spots in UK's retail centres https://on.ft.com/3vsbMrH - UK civil servants under pressure to get back to desks https://on.ft.com/3vvbyzV

Overview - Asda's private equity co-owner TDR Capital has valued its stake in the grocer at about 1.7 billion euros ($1.83 billion), marking its stake at 19.8 times its original investment.

- UK-based alcoholic beverage producer Chivas Brothers says it aims to double exports to India if New Delhi eliminates whisky tariffs, saying this ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India this week. - UK leisure and fitness companies such as Anytime Fitness and PureGym are taking advantage of attractive rents to drive expansion plans, as gym operators snap up prime locations in retail parks and hollowed-out high streets and shopping centres.

- UK ministers have been told to put more pressure on civil servants to return to their desks, so as to fully use available office space. ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

