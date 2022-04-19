Left Menu

Chlorine leak at Dow chemical plant in Louisiana prompts police to issue 'shelter in place' order

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 08:25 IST
Chlorine leak at Dow chemical plant in Louisiana prompts police to issue 'shelter in place' order

Chlorine was leaking from Dow Chemical plant in Louisiana on Monday evening, state police said, and officials issued a "shelter in place" order for nearby residents.

Louisiana State Police closed Louisiana Highway 1 in both directions near the plant

