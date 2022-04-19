Chlorine leak at Dow chemical plant in Louisiana prompts police to issue 'shelter in place' order
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 08:25 IST
Chlorine was leaking from Dow Chemical plant in Louisiana on Monday evening, state police said, and officials issued a "shelter in place" order for nearby residents.
Louisiana State Police closed Louisiana Highway 1 in both directions near the plant
