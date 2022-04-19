Left Menu

Ajmera Realty & Infra to launch six projects in next two financial years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:57 IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra to launch six projects in next two financial years

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Tuesday said it will launch six projects in Mumbai and Pune during the next two financial years and it expects to generate sales worth Rs 4,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it expects ''to clock in sales worth around Rs 5,000 crore in the next 3-5 years from its future launches as well as its existing projects.'' The investment for all the six new projects will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, bank loans and advances from customers against sales.

Ajmera Realty & Infra will launch five new projects in Mumbai and one project in Pune. Among the upcoming projects in Mumbai, four will be residential and one will be a mix use category. In Pune, it will be a residential project.

The projects will be developed on the land parcels owned by the company. The cumulative estimated saleable area of the upcoming projects will be around 2.7 million square feet.

The company said it intends to move towards inorganic growth, through low capex acquisition in the form of joint venture and joint development agreement models.

Ajmera Realty expect to accrue revenue of about Rs 1,000 crore from its existing projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the filing stated.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said, ''As Indian economy emerge from the disruption caused by the pandemic, the consumption led economy will take center-stage in the country.'' ''The real estate sector has shown resilience that is evident from the monthly sales data of the key cities. Today, ownership of a residential unit in a well-maintained society with modern amenities is considered a basic need,'' Ajmera added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States
4
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022