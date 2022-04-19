Left Menu

Will organise 'maha aarti' in Maha temples on May 3: MNS leader

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:49 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday said it would organise 'maha aarti' in temples across the state on May 3.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said his party would take permission from the police for holding 'maha aarti' as per existing provisions and also under new guidelines, if any.

Nandgaonkar said a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena team had recently visited Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where party chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to go later, and it had also asked the railway ministry to arrange for special trains as thousands of workers are expected to be part of the latter's visit.

