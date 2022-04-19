Left Menu

Rashmika, Varun Dhawan roped in as brand ambassadors of Kingfisher soda

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:39 IST
Rashmika, Varun Dhawan roped in as brand ambassadors of Kingfisher soda

United Breweries Limited on Tuesday announced it has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as ambassadors of its Kingfisher brand.

The association will kick off Kingfisher’s ‘Spread the Cheer’ campaign, focused on celebrating this year as the ‘Year of the Cheer’, the Bengaluru headquartered company said in a statement.

The Kingfisher brand is associated with some of the best music, food and sporting events, and lives up to its name of ‘The King of Good Times’, it added.

“We are thrilled that Rashmika and Varun are joining forces with us as our brand ambassadors as we embark on this invigorating voyage,” Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Ltd, was quoted as saying. Dhawan and Mandanna said they were excited to be part of Kingfisher brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022