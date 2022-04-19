Rashmika, Varun Dhawan roped in as brand ambassadors of Kingfisher soda
United Breweries Limited on Tuesday announced it has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as ambassadors of its Kingfisher brand.
The association will kick off Kingfisher’s ‘Spread the Cheer’ campaign, focused on celebrating this year as the ‘Year of the Cheer’, the Bengaluru headquartered company said in a statement.
The Kingfisher brand is associated with some of the best music, food and sporting events, and lives up to its name of ‘The King of Good Times’, it added.
“We are thrilled that Rashmika and Varun are joining forces with us as our brand ambassadors as we embark on this invigorating voyage,” Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Ltd, was quoted as saying. Dhawan and Mandanna said they were excited to be part of Kingfisher brand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rashmika Mandanna receives heartfelt birthday wish from 'Mission Majnu' co-star Sidharth Malhotra
Rashmika Mandanna comes on board Vijay's untitled film
Rashmika Mandanna joins Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film
Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film with Rashmika Mandanna goes on floors
Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer begins production