TN to come up with Green Hydrogen policy, study scope for hi-speed train network

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, making announcements for his department 2022-23 on fresh initiatives said that the government is paying attention to climate change mitigation by following sustainable industrial development policy and practices.A Hydrogen energy policy will be released to encourage investments in various kinds green hydrogen and blue hydrogen of hydrogen production, he said adding an Ethanol Policy 2022, would also be unveiled.A techno-economic feasibility study would be taken up for identifying, in association with the Indian Railways, contours for setting up a highspeed rail corridor in Tamil Nadu to link several areas of the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:38 IST
A Green Hydrogen Policy would be unveiled and a study would be taken up for identifying, in association with the Indian Railways, contours for setting up a highspeed rail corridor in the state, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Tuesday in the Assembly. The Industries Department shall be renamed as Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, the government said. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, making announcements for his department (2022-23) on fresh initiatives said that the government is paying attention to climate change mitigation by following sustainable industrial development policy and practices.

''A Hydrogen energy policy will be released to encourage investments in various kinds (green hydrogen and blue hydrogen) of hydrogen production,'' he said adding an 'Ethanol Policy 2022', would also be unveiled.

A techno-economic feasibility study would be taken up for identifying, in association with the Indian Railways, contours for setting up a highspeed rail corridor in Tamil Nadu to link several areas of the state. This study would be done at a cost of Rs 3 crore through the state-run Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the Minister said. A feasibility study would also be done by TIDCO for identifying a dedicated freight corridor in Tamil Nadu in association with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India. Considering the wide ranging role played by the Industries Department including those pertaining to the traditional sectors like manufacturing and emerging sectors, the e-commerce, the department would be renamed, he said. The department would be named as 'Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.' PTI VGN ROH ROH

