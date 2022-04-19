Reliance Brands to acquire 51 pc stake in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) on Tuesday said it will acquire a majority stake of 51 per cent in leading couture house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for an undisclosed amount.

The Reliance group firm has signed a definitive agreement to invest either by itself or through its affiliates in AJSK, as per a joint statement.

''The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture house's growth plans in India and across the globe,'' it said.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will continue to lead the design and creative direction of the brand, it added.

''With this new partnership, the brand is committed to championing the incredible Indian artisans and bringing forth their astonishing craftsmanship on the world stage. This renewed focus will enable the brand to position India as a creator of the finest, competing with the finest across the globe,'' it said.

Based in Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India's premier couturiers. Their design legacy began in 1986.

Their couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally feted for its cutting-edge quality and classically elegant style.

The fashion house currently features three other labels -- ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men's label.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) Director Isha Ambani said, ''Teaming up with India's foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft.'' Abu Sandeep has been extraordinarily successful for over three decades and it is time that their endeavour to present their unabashed vision of luxury reached every nook and corner of the world, carving a unique space for the brand globally, making them true ambassadors of Indian style, she added.

RRVL is the holding company of all retail companies of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

Abu and Sandeep said when they started AJSK, their mission was to bring India's impeccable craftsmanship and sense of style that had developed over centuries to the modern world.

''Now with the support of Reliance Brands, we will be able to finally fulfil our ambition of global expansion. With RBL's world-class team steering our brand onto the global stage, this is an exciting time for Indian fashion. With this new venture we hope to permanently place our craft where it belongs, at the best runways and racks across the world,'' they added.

RBL, a subsidiary of RRVL, is expanding its play in the luxury and retail landscape.

Earlier this year in January, it had partnered Rahul Mishra to create a new fashion label.

Last year, it had invested in Manish Malhotra’s eponymous brand.

It also has equity investments in fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore's company.

RBL began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

It has a portfolio of brand partnerships which includes AK-OK, Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Ritu Kumar, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm.

In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer Hamleys.

