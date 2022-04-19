World Bank, IMF leaders to meet with Ukraine ministers to discuss further aid

World Bank President David Malpass will host a meeting on Thursday with Ukraine's prime minister and finance minister to discuss needed assistance beyond the initial funding provided through the bank and the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

The meeting will include Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Malpass told an event at the IMF meetings.

Malpass said that Ukraine's debt burden "has to be worked through and reduced substantially" given the pressures from Russia's invasion.

