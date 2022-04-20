PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Biden administration urged to ban UK lawyers who 'enabled' oligarchs https://on.ft.com/3KWSMZ2 - Energy chiefs warn of 'truly horrific' autumn for British households https://on.ft.com/3MfrvB3

- Robinhood to acquire UK crypto group Ziglu https://on.ft.com/37trgnm - UK government threatened with legal action over offshore wind farms https://on.ft.com/3OnWAok

Overview - Steve Cohen, a U.S. Congress member has urged the Biden administration to place travel bans on senior British lawyers who "enabled malign activities of Russian oligarchs".

- UK energy chief executives have warned the House of Commons of a "truly horrific" spike in bills in the autumn that could leave up to 40% of British households in fuel poverty unless the government offers help. - U.S.-based fintech platform Robinhood Markets Inc signed a deal to acquire U.K.-based crypto firm Ziglu Ltd for an undisclosed sum as it looks to expand its footprint in Europe.

- The communities of Suffolk, a county of England, are threatening the UK government with legal action posing objection to the wind farm projects being developed by ScottishPower. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

