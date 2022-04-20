Toshiba Water Solutions appoints Hiroaki Kobayashi as Chairperson, MD

Toshiba Water Solutions on Wednesday said it has appointed Hiroaki Kobayashi as its Chairperson and Managing Director.

Kobayashi will lead Toshiba Water to the path of next level of growth across company's water and wastewater businesses in India and overseas, the company said in a statement.

Kobayashi has succeeded Koichi Matsui who was at the helm of Toshiba Water affairs for more than five years, it added.

A commerce graduate from Japan's Doshisha university, Kobayashi has an experience of over two decades in business development and strategic planning in wastewater management industry.

He specialises in managing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for large water and wastewater plants in the country as well as abroad.

''As I take over this huge responsibility from Matsui, I reiterate Toshiba Water commitment to India and other overseas territories and look forward to reinforcing our long-term partnership with customers and partners to turn on the promise of a new day for India and the World,'' Kobayashi said.

