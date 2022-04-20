MetroMedi planning to launch Instant Doctor online appointments

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): MetroMedi.com the fastest growing Online Pharmacy, e-Health & Wellness store based out of South India (Hyderabad), is planning to launch Instant Doctor online appointments. On their Customers' request, MetroMedi had already launched "MetroMedi Relief", which helps with online consultations on mental health issues. Now MetroMedi is also planning to launch Instant Doctor online appointments to serve our customers better and faster.

"We at MetroMedi are revolutionizing Healthcare Experience for Bharat by providing quick, efficient, affordable and trusted healthcare & Wellness to the people of Bharat by leveraging the existing network of pharmacies, Wellness & Emergency Health Startups through our MetroMedi app," says Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com. Even Two and Three-tier cities and Rural villages can now access all the medicines through MetroMedi.com. At MetroMedi, they make a wide range of prescription medicines and other health products conveniently available across India. They currently serve a 175000 plus-customer base in Telangana, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh.

MetroMedi sells a wide range of products, including Pharmaceutical and Wellness products - medicines, vitamins, medical devices, test kits, fast-moving consumer goods - home and personal care products, baby care products, sanitisers & Organic/Natural Groceries. This MetroMedi Relief program for Online Counselling, especially Psychologists, Therapists, Andrologists, Endocrinologists, Diabetes specialists, nutritionists, etc., helps customers select the best medication for their specific needs. We believe that everyone deserves access to personalized, non-judgmental mental health care. Improving access to high-quality mental health care for health plans. Our coordinated care model enables us to provide integrative, comprehensive care for our patients, which leads to significant improvement in clinical outcomes.

MetroMedi is also tied up with ReLiv Healthy India Pvt Ltd for any Services like Diabetic Management, Online Doctor Consultation, Overweight/Obesity, Hypertension and Psychology counselling Services etc., to our customers and with Harry's Enterprise to supply Health, Lifestyle & Wellness products to the customers. "Hope this synergise with ReLiv Healthy India Pvt Ltd and Harry's Enterprise will help serve our customers in all sectors", states Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com. ReLiv Healthy India Pvt Ltd is a group of Physicians and Diabetes specialists practising lifestyle medicine specializing in WeightLoss, Diabetes Management, Hypertension and their complications. The specialists at ReLiv are strong advocates of the concept of Healthcare needing priority over Sickcare. "Hope this was the best platform for us to synergise and expand our services and as well to serve the customers better in this Health care sector," says Dr.L. Soujanya Kunapareddy - Founder - ReLiv Healthy India Pvt Ltd.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with South India's fastest-growing e-health and wellness store - Metromedi.com as, towards bringing Health, Lifestyle & Wellness products to the customers" says Bharathi - Managing Director - Harry's Enterprise. MetroMedi:

MetroMedi is gearing up to achieve the same top lines as our competitors, who have 3000 stores with just 100 stores, by Bundling online and offline more efficiently by utilizing Technology with Human connect. In MetroMedi's Unicorn journey. The 100 Brick & Mortar Stores Concept as Fulfilment centres play a significant role as the Hybrid Model will add strength to online is proven. For more details, please visit metromedi.com For orders or any queries, please call/WhatsApp at+91 9347422222

