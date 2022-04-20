Alstom India obtains certification of compliance with ISO 26000 standard

Leading multinational sustainable mobility provider Alstom Transport India Limited has obtained compliance certification compliance with the ISO 26000 standard related to integrating sustainable development into its strategy, the company said on Wednesday.

The certification has been provided after the certifying company, AFNOR, carried out extensive audits in Alstom's key facilities in Bengaluru and Sricity to establish compliance with the global standards.

To provide an international framework of behaviour for all types of organisations, ISO 26000 is the only international standard that aims to provide guidance on social responsibility. This standard brings together a set of guidelines for unifying the sustainable development criteria and encouraging companies to develop initiatives that go beyond legal compliance, promoting and enhancing the transparency of organisations. Alain Spohr, the managing director, India and South Asia, Alstom, said, ''This certification reiterates Alstom's commitment to being a responsible player in India through consistent efforts towards decarbonization of mobility, promoting sustainable development, as well as providing job opportunities to the talent pool in the country.'' ''We are equally focused towards supporting socio-economic development, enhancing community relationships while encouraging citizenship and engagement among Alstom employees.'' The company has a strong footprint in the country with six industrial sites and two engineering centres that cater to domestic as well as several international projects. Alstom currently is a team of about 10,000 employees and aims to expand its talent pool by 15 per cent in 2022, he said.

