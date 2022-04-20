Left Menu

Baghdad airport resumes flights after suspension due to bad weather -INA

Updated: 20-04-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad international airport resumed flights on Wednesday after suspending operations earlier in the day due to bad weather, the state news agency INA cited Iraq's Civil Aviation authority as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

