Vision11 - On track at reaching 10+ million users by the end of IPL 2022

MUMBAI, India, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision11, a flagship product of Vision11 Gaming Private Limited, isn't merely a fantasy sports platform, but a pool of Fantasy sports playing experience with immense gratification. It aims to extend its user base to almost 10+ million by the end of the IPL 2022. Vision11 has collaborated with several athletes including – Kieron Pollard, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, and recently with Venkatesh Iyer and Abdul Samad. Riding the momentum of the newest season of the IPL, Vision11 has grown to a user base of almost 3+ million since its inception.

''The aim of Vision11 is first of foremost to build a community for sports fans. It helps engage them with the sport that they love not just as a mere spectator but with the power to convert their own sports knowledge and acumen to build teams that are gratifying at the end of the process. We have expanded into multiple sports and are looking forward to the fans experiencing this holistic and engaging experience of being a fan,'' said, Parth Rawal, Director, Vision11, on their plans of expansion.

''Being associated with Vision11 has been extremely fulfilling, to see them go from strength to strength and increase the number of fans in the way that they have, speaks volumes about the quality of their experience. At the end of the day, it is all about the fans and they expect nothing but the best medium to be a part of the sport that they love,'' commented Kieron Pollard on his continued association with Vision11.

Apart from the cricketers that they have collaborated with, Vision11 recently announced Rohit Kumar of the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabbadi League as their brand ambassador. Vision11 engages users in over 6 multiple sports and the platform covers all sorts of leagues for all sports to provide opportunities for all. With advanced features like no commission, lowest entry fee, instant withdrawal, and 24*7 customer support, the platform has become one of the leading Fantasy Sports Platforms of the country in a short period of time since its inception and the future is to introduce even more sports and inventive opportunities for the fans to have an enhanced experience.

About Vision11: Vision11 is the flagship product of Fantasy Sports Vision11 Private Limited. Vision11 is India's Biggest Sports Gaming platforms with users playing Fantasy Cricket. It is a fantasy Sports Management platform that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. User can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other users on the platform.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800688/Vision11_Gaming.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)