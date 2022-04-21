Cimpress India Certified as Great Place to Work

Cimpress India, a shared strategic capability of Cimpress N.V, a group of ~15 e-commerce companies across the world, specializing in various domains of mass customization, has been certified as a Great Place to Work 2022-23 by the Great Places to Work Institute.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm helping organizations to build better workplaces. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them create and sustain High-Trust, High-Performance cultures. They also identify & recognize great workplaces across the globe through their certifications and best workplaces list. As per the survey results, Cimpress's Trust Index Score is 88, which matches up with the score for Top 100- Best Companies to Work for in India. The Trust Index© score is the percentage of employees that shared a positive response. The five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® basis which the survey was conducted and the Trust Index© score was calculated were: • CREDIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT: The credibility dimension measured the extent to which employees see management as credible (believable, trustworthy) by assessing employees' perceptions of management's communication practices, competence, and integrity.

• RESPECT FOR PEOPLE: The respect dimension measured the extent to which employees feel respected by management by assessing the levels of support, collaboration, and caring employees see expressed through management's actions toward them.

• FAIRNESS AT THE WORKPLACE: The fairness dimension measured the extent to which employees feel that management practices are fair by assessing the equity, impartiality, and justice employees perceive in the workplace.

• PRIDE: The pride dimension measured employees' sense of pride in their work by assessing the feelings employees have toward their jobs, team or workgroup, and the company.

• CAMARADERIE BETWEEN PEOPLE: Camaraderie measured employees' sense of enjoyment in the workplace by assessing the level of intimacy they find, the ability they have to be themselves; the hospitality people engage in, or the extent to which the environment is friendly and welcoming; and the sense of community, or the degree to which people feel that they are members of a team or a family.

On this win, Ameya Sane, HR Director, Cimpress India, said, ''This is truly a testimony to our authentic & empathetic leadership, and an underlying people-centric philosophy displayed through policies, practices, and behaviors by all our people leaders across Cimpress businesses and central teams. With Remote-First, quite literally, our workplace doesn't stand on concrete pillars but on the people who work here. It reflects the dedication and trust of our people, that has made us who we are today. Congratulations to each one of you on behalf of the entire Cimpress leadership.'' He also thanked the Cimpress leadership team and its employees for bringing Cimpress to this point and making it what it is today! The company pledges to continue creating a workplace that enables not only your professional success but also your well-being.

About CIMPRESS India Cimpress India is a shared strategic capability for Cimpress N.V. The global entity was founded in 1994 and is a group of ~15 e-commerce companies across the world, specializing in various domains of mass customization. At Cimpress, we drive competitive advantage across our various businesses by investing centrally in a select few shared strategic capabilities that have the greatest potential to create company-wide value. Cimpress India is one such key strategic enterprise focused on building great teams in India across the domains of engineering, design, and artwork processing for various Cimpress businesses driving innovation. Cimpress India​ began its journey in April 2017 and we now have 1800+ great minds in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai working across various areas of software engineering as well as graphic design and prepress services for several different Cimpress businesses. With multi-million customers, our teams are constantly challenging themselves to empower our businesses to be more entrepreneurial through our cutting-edge technology solutions. The teams in India form an important limb of the global talent network of our central teams and businesses around the world, solving complex customer demands through e-commerce, design, and manufacturing capabilities. Our primary engineering focus is to build products that are scalable and provide an impact and we need great talent like you to come and help us succeed.

