Kuwait-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

An IndiGo flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported on board, officials at the airport said. Nothing suspicious has been found yet, they said. The aircraft landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 6.40 am with 180 passengers on board, an airport official said. According to the airport authorities, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure after a passenger found a handwritten note on a piece of paper claiming the presence of a bomb inside the aircraft. After being informed about the threat, the pilot alerted the air traffic control and the aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad. All passengers were safely evacuated upon landing. Security personnel and airport staff then carried out a thorough search of the aircraft. ''So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. The flight may take off after getting a final go-ahead,'' an airport official said. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E 1232 operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after a security threat was noticed on board. The authorities were immediately informed and all the mandated protocols were followed, it said. The aircraft was cleared after all necessary checks and the flight will depart shortly, the airline added.

