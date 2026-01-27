Left Menu

Escaped Inmate from Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Arrested in Ahmedabad

An Indian man who escaped a Nepal jail during last year's 'Gen Z' protests has been apprehended in Ahmedabad. Dharmesh Chunara was initially arrested for smuggling 13 kg of hybrid ganja. He was caught by the Special Operation Group after fled to India following vandalism during the protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:27 IST
Escaped Inmate from Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Arrested in Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ahmedabad have arrested Dharmesh Chunara, a man who fled Nepal's Bhadra jail during the 'Gen Z' protests last year. Officials say the jail was vandalized during youth-led uprisings against a social media ban.

Chunara, originally detained on drug charges after arriving from Bangkok with 13 kg of hybrid ganja, managed to escape when protests escalated. The Indian national returned via the India-Nepal Sonauli border.

Upon receiving information from the Nepalese authorities, the Special Operation Group used human intelligence and technical analysis to trace Chunara. He is now in custody, awaiting further legal action, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026