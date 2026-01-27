Escaped Inmate from Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Arrested in Ahmedabad

Authorities in Ahmedabad have arrested Dharmesh Chunara, a man who fled Nepal's Bhadra jail during the 'Gen Z' protests last year. Officials say the jail was vandalized during youth-led uprisings against a social media ban.

Chunara, originally detained on drug charges after arriving from Bangkok with 13 kg of hybrid ganja, managed to escape when protests escalated. The Indian national returned via the India-Nepal Sonauli border.

Upon receiving information from the Nepalese authorities, the Special Operation Group used human intelligence and technical analysis to trace Chunara. He is now in custody, awaiting further legal action, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)