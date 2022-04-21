Campus Activewear sets IPO price pand at Rs 278-292 per share

Athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 278-292 a share for its Rs 1,400-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription from April 26 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 25, according to the company.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,79,50,000 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and existing shareholders -- TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

At present, promoters hold 78.21 per cent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent shareholding, respectively.

At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 1,400 crore.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Further, 2 lakh shares have been reserved for the company's employees.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples thereof.

BofA Securities India, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers that advise the company on the public issue.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

As of fiscal year 2020, the brand has about 15 per cent of market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value, which increased to approximately 17 per cent in fiscal year 2021.

