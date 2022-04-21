Russian c.bank chief says looking at adjusting forex controls

Russia is looking at adjustments to its forex controls to avoid situations where the rouble exchange deviates on a shadow market from official levels, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"We are looking at how to adjust forex controls for importers so they are able to buy (foreign currency) on the course, for those who are interested in FX," Nabiullina said.

