NCDEX's average daily turnover grows 47% to Rs 1,857 crore in FY22

Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Thursday said its average daily turnover rose 47.26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,857 crore in the last fiscal despite suspension of trading in some commodities.

The exchange's average daily turnover in the previous fiscal was higher than Rs 1,261 crore in FY21 and even higher than Rs 1,794 crore that prevailed during the pre-pandemic 2019-20 year, it said in a statement.

The average daily turnover for FY22 has grown despite suspension of some top-traded contracts such as soy complex, mustard, chana, among others, it added.

''Our performance in the last financial year shows the resilience in the risk management behaviour of market participants and the agriculture sector in particular, especially when the commodity market is passing through difficult times due to unprecedented geopolitical turmoil,'' NCDEX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arun Raste said.

The increase in average daily turnover value is backed by a strong growth in the monthly 'Open Interest' to Rs 3,554 crore in 2021-22, which is 32 per cent higher than Rs 2,695 crore a year ago.

Open Interest is a barometer to gauge the quality and seriousness of market participants.

Among other achievements in 2021-22, NCDEX said it became the first Indian exchange to enable migration of live trade operations to Yotta platform, a globally certified data centre.

On the operations side, the exchange continued to expand the product basket, despite temporary suspensions of some contracts, by launching NCDEX GUAREX, the first sectoral commodity index in the country.

''FY21-22 has been a challenging year for the agri derivatives ecosystem on account of suspension of some key commodity derivative contracts. But, the fact is that during uncertainty and high volatility value chain participants need the derivatives market even more for risk management and this is evident by increased participation in all commodities,'' NCDEX Chief Business Officer Kapil Dev said.

NCDEX has also achieved a milestone by linking over one million farmers to the exchange platform through over 400 Farmer Producer Organisations.

