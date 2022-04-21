Russian tanker impounded by Greece will be released

A Russian tanker impounded by Greek authorities off the island of Evia this week will be released, the coast guard said on Thursday.

Greek authorities had said on Tuesday the 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was impounded near Karystos, on the southern coast of Evia, as part of EU sanctions. "The coast guard has been ordered by the anti-money laundering authority to release the vessel," a government official said, without providing further details.

A coast guard official confirmed it had received the decision made by the anti-money laundering unit, an independent authority, but said the order had not yet been officially served to Pegas. The ship's oil cargo had not been confiscated, the coastguard said on Tuesday.

The vessel is managed by Russia-based TransMorFlot. Sources close to the matter said that following thorough checks there were no legal grounds to continue the impoundment of the vessel as the ship had recently changed ownership and its new owner was not on an EU sanctions list.

The Pegas, which was renamed Lana in March, had earlier reported an engine problem. It was headed to the southern Peloponnese peninsula to offload its cargo onto another tanker but rough seas forced it to moor just off Karystos where it was seized, according to the Athens News Agency. The United States welcomed the seizure of the tanker on Tuesday.

