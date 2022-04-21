Left Menu

Pakistan c.bank reserves at $10.88 billion, total reserves at $17 billion -c.bank

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan foreign currency reserves with the central bank remained stable at $10.88 billion and total liquid reserves, including commercial banks, stood at $17 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

"During the week ended on 16-April-2022, SBP reserves increased by US$ 36 million to US$ 10,885.7 million," an SBP statement said.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp fall in reserves over the last month due to debt repayments, leaving only 50 days of import cover, the country's finance minister had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

