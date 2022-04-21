Pakistan c.bank reserves at $10.88 billion, total reserves at $17 billion -c.bank

Pakistan foreign currency reserves with the central bank remained stable at $10.88 billion and total liquid reserves, including commercial banks, stood at $17 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

"During the week ended on 16-April-2022, SBP reserves increased by US$ 36 million to US$ 10,885.7 million," an SBP statement said.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp fall in reserves over the last month due to debt repayments, leaving only 50 days of import cover, the country's finance minister had said.

