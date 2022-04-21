Left Menu

Musk secures $46.5 bln financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

Elon Musk has secured a funding commitment of $46.5 billion to buy Twitter Inc and is planning to start a tender offer for its shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday. Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:38 IST
Musk secures $46.5 bln financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Elon Musk has secured a funding commitment of $46.5 billion to buy Twitter Inc and is planning to start a tender offer for its shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction. Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

Musk. Twitter's second-largest shareholder, has offered to buy the company for $43 billion that has prompted Twitter to adopt a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022