DTC bus catches fire in Delhi’s Paharganj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus plying on route number 39 caught fire on Thursday night in Paharganj area of the city, fire officials said. They said they were informed around 9.10 pm about a fire in a DTC AC bus, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 9.30 pm, they said, adding, no one was injured.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the forest area near Rajghat.

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 2.25 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

