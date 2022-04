Marriott International elevates Ranju Alex as Area Vice President for South Asia region

Global hospitality company Marriott International on Friday said it has promoted Ranju Alex as its Area Vice President for the South Asia region.

Alex will take over the charge from Neeraj Govil -- who was relocated to Singapore after being appointed as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Asia Pacific (excluding China) last year, Marriott International said in a statement.

As a key member of Marriott International's leadership think tank, Alex will be based in Mumbai and oversee the company's operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. Alex will be responsible for creating and executing a strategic road map that will focus on establishing brand positioning and expanding the market share of the Marriott portfolio in South Asia. Prior to this appointment, Alex was the Market Vice President for West India.

Market Vice President Gaurav Singh, based in Bengaluru, will oversee South and East India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Marriott has also appointed Arun Kumar as Market Vice President to oversee North India, Nepal and Bhutan. ''I am delighted that Alex has taken on this role to lead our business operations across South Asia as we focus on leading the business recovery across the region. Her extensive hospitality experience and strong leadership skills will allow us to leverage the strength of our brands, as we continue to innovate and grow across the region,” Rajeev Menon, President of Asia Pacific (excluding China), said.

Alex has over 28 years of hospitality experience and is a 12-year veteran with Marriott International.

