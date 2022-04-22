Left Menu

Udaipur-based Sah Polymers files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 11:56 IST
Udaipur-based Sah Polymers files draft papers with Sebi for IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sah Polymers Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will be a fresh issue of 1,02,00,000 equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the issue will be utilized for the manufacturing of the new Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC) plant and expansion of production capacity; funding working capital requirements for the new project; and payment of certain debt.

Udaipur-based Sah Polymers is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling polypropylene (PP)/high-density polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics, and woven polymer-based products.

It provides tailored bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business (B2B) producers in a variety of industries, including agro pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel.

Its revenue from operations climbed 12.16 percent to Rs 55.07 crore in fiscal 2021 from Rs 49.10 crore in the previous year.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022