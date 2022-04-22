Left Menu

Sweden's SKF to exit Russia, take 500 million SEK write-down

Sales in Russia accounted for roughly 2% of the company's total sales in 2021. "We have concluded that it is impossible for us to continue our operations in Russia, as the basis and stability for our business does not exist," SKF CEO Rickard Gustafson said in a statement. SKF said it intended to divest the business "in a controlled manner" with the ambition of ensuring a future for its employees in Russia.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:15 IST
Sweden SKF Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish bearings maker SKF said on Friday it would leave Russia and take a write-down of 500 million crowns ($52.4 million) in the second quarter. Sales in Russia accounted for roughly 2% of the company's total sales in 2021.

"We have concluded that it is impossible for us to continue our operations in Russia, as the basis and stability for our business do not exist," SKF CEO Rickard Gustafson said in a statement. SKF said it intended to divest the business "in a controlled manner" with the ambition of ensuring a future for its employees in Russia. ($1 = 9.5416 Swedish crowns)

