Two foreigners detained in Assam's Badarpur

Two nationals, suspected to be Ukrainian nationals, have been detained by the police at Badarpur railway station in Assam after they were disembarked from a Punjab-bound train for travelling without valid documents, a police officer said on Friday. Both of them had boarded the train at Agartala railway station.

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two nationals, suspected to be Ukrainian nationals, have been detained by the police at Badarpur railway station in Assam after they were disembarked from a Punjab-bound train for travelling without valid documents, a police officer said on Friday. The two foreigners, Trischoiyanoski Voldimir and Narjari Vojniuk, were apprehended during routine checking of Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station on Thursday night.

"The security personnel asked them for documents, but they were not able to show any passport or visa. They were taken off the train and brought to the Badarpur police station.

"We are interrogating them for details but language barrier is proving to be a hindrance," the police officer said. Both of them had boarded the train at Agartala railway station.

