Hop Electric looks to expand retail footprint to over 300 cities this year

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Hop Electric on Friday said it is looking to expand its retail footprint to more than 300 cities by the end of the year. The Jaipur-based firm had entered the EV space last June and has over 100 retail stores already in place in a span of less than one year.

The brand has covered unparalleled geographical expansion in a span of less than one year, reaching up to 100 plus experience centres across India, HOP Electric said in a statement.

In terms of future prospects, the company is planning to expand its retail footprint in more than 300 cities by the end of 2022, it added.

''We are thrilled to become the fastest in the electric vehicle sphere to achieve this feat. Today, owing to the massively increasing internet penetration and conversations surrounding the benefits of electric vehicles, consumers have started making conscious decisions,'' Ketan Mehta, Founder-CEO of HOP Electric Mobility said.

The company is now launching two new electric two-wheelers with high-end features that will give a smooth riding experience to consumers, he added.

Hop Electric has already launched two electric scooter models, LEO and LYF, which have garnered immense consumer traction. It is now gearing up to launch a high-speed electric bike named OXO, the company said.

With features like an LED console, dual disc brakes, USB charger, swappable smart battery, GPS, anti theft system, and remote key facilities, these products are exceptionally economical, especially in today's era when conventional fuel prices are skyrocketing, it added.

