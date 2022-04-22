Left Menu

Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues

The recall will begin on May 30. A source close to the matter said that the recall is part of a wider action Ferrari is undertaking globally over the same issue for models produced over the period, which also saw the carmaker agreeing to a recall campaign in the United States in November last year.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:25 IST
Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues
Ferrari Image Credit: Wikimedia

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China's market regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The recall covers the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series models, the State Administration for Market Regulation said, and is for cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019. The recall will begin on May 30.

A source close to the matter said that the recall is part of a wider action Ferrari is undertaking globally over the same issue for models produced over the period, which also saw the carmaker agreeing to a recall campaign in the United States in November last year. In the car industry, recalls and their timings are normally decided by each individual national authority after issues emerge or are flagged by the constructor.

Ferrari said that, after investigating the matter together with its supplier Bosch, they had identified the cause of the defect in affected vehicles in a brake reservoir fluid cap that may not vent properly, thereby potentially creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir. "The safety and wellbeing of our clients is our priority. We operate according to stringent safety and security guidelines to ensure the right systems and procedures are in place at all times" Ferrari said.

Based on data available on the company's website, which date back until 2014 when it was still part of Fiat group, Ferrari has sold a total of around 5,400 cars in its 'Greater China' region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, between 2014 and last year. By 1145 GMT Milan-listed shares in Ferrari were down 3.1%, underperforming a 1.7% fall for Italy's blue chip index .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022