Indian Railways launches ‘pilot project’ for e-Auction of Commercial Earning and Non-Fare Revenue contracts

Indian Railways has launched a 'pilot project' for e-Auction of Commercial Earning and Non-Fare Revenue contracts, on eleven Divisions over nine Zonal Railways.

The major features of e-Auction pilot project are as under:

· For the contracts for leasing of parcel space, parking lots, and commercial publicity

· Quick finalization of contract, and quick re-award in case failure of any contract

· No geographical restriction on bidders/ applicants for registration and participation in any e-Auction throughout Indian Railways

· Relaxed eligibility criteria

· E-Auction (online) only through IREPS

· Auction catalogues to be published minimum 12 days prior to the day of auction

· To ensure ease-of-doing-business

Interested parties may visit IREPS website (www.ireps.gov.in.) for further information and Division-wise dates of e-auctions. In case of any problems in participation in the e-Auctions, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr.DCM) of the concerned Division may be contacted.

For any assistance in online registration, 'IREPS Helpdesk' may be approached at www.ireps.gov.in.

