Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Russia's Alfa Bank, declared bankrupt
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa Bank, has been declared bankrupt, the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) said on Friday, citing an Amsterdam District Court Ruling.
In a statement on the Dutch Central Bank's website it said that ATB depositors would be covered up to 100,000 euros ($108,000) each under the country's deposit guarantee system. The bank had around 23,000 customers, the DNB said.
($1 = 0.9270 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
