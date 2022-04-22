Left Menu

Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Russia's Alfa Bank, declared bankrupt

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:28 IST
Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa Bank, has been declared bankrupt, the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) said on Friday, citing an Amsterdam District Court Ruling.

In a statement on the Dutch Central Bank's website it said that ATB depositors would be covered up to 100,000 euros ($108,000) each under the country's deposit guarantee system. The bank had around 23,000 customers, the DNB said.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

