Secured creditors of several listed Future group cos reject deal with Reliance Retail

Secured creditors of several listed entities of debt-ridden Future Group, including its flagship firm Future Retail Ltd, have voted against the Rs 24,713 crore-deal with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, according to regulatory filings.

However, more than 75 per cent of shareholders and unsecured creditors have supported the deal.

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) failed to get the requisite 75 per cent votes from the secured creditors, which mainly include banks and financial institutions, for approval of the deal, as per the voting results submitted to the stock exchanges on Friday.

The Future group companies had called meetings of their shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors this week to get the approval of the scheme of amalgamation and sale of assets as per the deal announced with Reliance Retail.

In a regulatory filing, FRL, the flagship firm of Future group said 69.29 per cent of secured creditors voted against the deal while 30.71 per cent voted in favour of it.

Around 85.94 per cent shareholders of FRL voted in favour of the deal with Reliance while 14.06 per cent shareholders opposed it.

As per the filing, 78.22 per cent of the company's unsecured creditors supported the deal while 21.78 per cent voted against the resolution.

Another group firm Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL) said that a majority of its secured creditors have voted against the deal.

FLFL's 82.75 per cent secured creditors voted against the deal while 17.25 per cent supported it.

The company said 81.91 per cent of shareholders supported the deal and 18.09 per cent opposed it.

While FLFL's 93.93 per cent unsecured creditors have voted in favour of the deal and 6.07 per cent against the resolution, it added. Another group firm Future Consumer's 100 per cent secured creditors voted against the deal.

The secured creditors of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd voted in favour of the deal. Around 81.63 per cent voted in favour and 18.37 against it.

Other listed companies of Future Group such as Future Enterprises and Future Market Networks Ltd are yet to update the outcome of the voting by shareholders and creditors.

There were no immediate comments from Reliance Retail and e-commerce major Amazon, which is opposing the deal, on the outcome of the voting.

As per the scheme between Future Group and Reliance Retail, 19 companies of the former were proposed to be consolidated into one entity -- Future Enterprises Ltd -- and then transferred to RRVL under the proposed deal.

Besides, the fate of FRL board and management is uncertain as the company also faces a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings before the NCLT.

Last week, public sector lender Bank of India moved the Mumbai bench of NCLT seeking insolvency proceedings and to declare a moratorium over the assets.

In August 2020, Future Group announced the Rs 24,713 crore-deal to sell 19 companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

RRVL is the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL Group.

The deal was opposed by Amazon on grounds that the deal violated its 2019 agreement through which it acquired a 49 per cent stake in FCPL, the promoter entity of FRL, for about Rs 1,500 crore.

It had dragged FRL and promoters to the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC), where an interim award was passed by the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) in October 2020, in favour of Amazon. It had barred FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

Various litigations were also initiated before the Delhi High Court, Supreme Court and NCLT.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had also given a go-ahead to the scheduled hearing of the tribunal formed at SIAC.

In February, Reliance Retail had taken over the operations of at least 350 stores of FRL and offered jobs to its employees after the Kishore Biyani-led group failed to make lease payments to landlords.

After the deal was stuck in a series of litigations and arbitrations, the long-stop date for the scheme has already been extended by six months to September 30 by Reliance.

