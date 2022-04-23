Left Menu

Tata Motors hikes prices to offset impact of rising input cost

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:31 IST
Tata Motors on Saturday said it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.1 percent with immediate effect.

Tata Motors has increased prices across its passenger vehicles to partially offset the rise in input cost, the company said in a statement.

Effective April 23, the weighted average increase is 1.1 percent, depending on the variant and model, Tata Motors said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

