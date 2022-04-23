EKKI Pumps appoints Sujit Banerji as chief advisor

Pumps and water technologies major EKKI Pumps has appointed Emeritus Professor, WMG, University of Warwick professor Sujit Banerji as its chief advisor.

Banerji would offer his expertise in globalisation and operations management across the group and help the management of the company to design and execute an appropriate strategy, a company statement said here.

''Water is still one of the least technologically influenced industries on the planet. This provides big opportunities for EKKI. For more than five decades professor Sujit Banerji has been at the heart of this business and a powerful advocate of manufacturing'', EKKI CEO Kanishka Arumugam said.

''We are very fortunate to associate with professor Banerji who will play an important role in guiding us in our future growth. EKKI is making a strategic transition to become a sustainable water technology company and we are currently focused on creating multiple platforms that will accelerate our growth'', Arumugam said.

