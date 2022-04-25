Self Drive Nepal to become exclusive rental partner for BYD electric vehicles

Electric vehicle maker BYD India on Monday said its Nepalese partner, Cimex Inc Pvt Ltd, has signed an agreement to supply 50 units of its electric multi purpose vehicle, e6 electric, with Self Drive Nepal Pvt Ltd for rental fleet operation.

Under the agreement, Self Drive Nepal -- a subsidiary of Spark Group, will become the exclusive rental partner for BYD electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Also, a BYD service center will also be set up at Spark Group's facility in Guheshwori, Kathmandu, which is scheduled to be operational within May 2022.

''We have been looking for various options to promote Electric Mobility with BYD's green technologies in Nepal. We are convinced that we have found the right partner to do this – we share many of the same objectives of providing safe, reliable, and efficient green transport in cities,'' Cimex Inc CEO Sahil Shrestha said.

Self Drive CEO Roshan Pokharel said, ''BYD's e6 will meet all our requirements to offer passengers comfort, good range, and rapid charging experience.'' PTI RKL DRR

