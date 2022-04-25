DERC to conduct virtual public hearing in May

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, power regulator DERC has said that it will conduct a virtual public hearing on May 12 and 13 to receive stakeholders’ feedback on petitions filed by power companies, including discoms for tariff revision 2022-23.

According to the health department, Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease.

In a public notice issued last week, the Commission said considering the current COVID-19 situation, it has been decided that public hearing will be conducted virtually.

''The virtual public hearing will be held on May 12 and 13 on Google Meet platform in two shifts -- 11 AM - 1 pm and 2 PM - 5 PM,” said the notice.

Interested stakeholders, including power consumers, may register for the public hearing on the e-mail id - dercpublichearing@gmail.com, it said.

On March 31, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) invited suggestions from stakeholders on tariff petitions filed by generation companies Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL), transmission licensee (DTL) and distribution licensees (NDMC, BRPL, BYPL & TPDDL) of Delhi for true-up of expenses of 2020-21 and aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and tariff for 2022-23.

Also, considering the request from various stakeholders, the last date of submission of comments on the tariff petitions has been extended from April 25 to May 13.

The comments may be submitted personally or by post or through e-mail to the Commission. The comments can also be e-mailed to the DERC secretary at secyderc@nic.in.

Delhi discoms in their petitions filed with DERC have sought suitable cost reflective rates and time-bound recovery of regulatory assets.

The petitions uploaded on the DERC website showed that the revenue requirement was Rs 9,187 crore for BRPL, Rs 4,409 crore for BYPL and Rs 7,001 for TPDDL in 2020-21.

The standalone revenue gap for the three distribution companies (discoms) has been computed to be around Rs 2,968 crore.

The rate of electricity in Delhi has not increased in the last six to seven years, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government providing full subsidy on consumption of 200 units and up to Rs 800 on consumption of 201-400 units.

