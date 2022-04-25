Left Menu

Maha: School bus catches fire in Thane, all 16 students, driver, cleaner unhurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:42 IST
Maha: School bus catches fire in Thane, all 16 students, driver, cleaner unhurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen students of a school in Navi Mumbai and two others had a miraculous escape after their bus caught fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The bus, which belonged to a school in Airoli and had 18 occupants, including driver and cleaner, was on Mumbai-Nashik road when it caught fire near the Signal School in Thane West at around 1:30pm, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

''Due to the timely intervention of the bus driver, no one was injured. Local firemen doused the blaze soon after,'' he said.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

