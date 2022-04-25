Maha: School bus catches fire in Thane, all 16 students, driver, cleaner unhurt

Sixteen students of a school in Navi Mumbai and two others had a miraculous escape after their bus caught fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The bus, which belonged to a school in Airoli and had 18 occupants, including driver and cleaner, was on Mumbai-Nashik road when it caught fire near the Signal School in Thane West at around 1:30pm, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

''Due to the timely intervention of the bus driver, no one was injured. Local firemen doused the blaze soon after,'' he said.

